The latest transfer news as Sunderland are linked with a double deal alongside six other targets.

Amid Sunderland's search for a new head coach, the club have been linked with a double transfer deal ahead of the January transfer window.

The Black Cats are said to be eyeing a deal for Sevilla striker Musa Drammeh. That's according to the website Sunderland Nation.

It is claimed that Sunderland have sent scouts to watch the attacker ahead of the winter window, which opens on the first day of the New Year.

The 22-year-old has mostly featured for Sevilla's B team this campaign but is reportedly pushing for a first-team call-up. Drammeh is out of contract in the summer.

Sunderland have also been re-linked with Benjamin Rollhieser. The Black Cats were said to be interested in the Argentine winger last summer but The Times now claim that the Wearsiders remain keen this January.

Reports this summer suggested that the 23-year-old was targetted by Sunderland in the final days of the last transfer window with suggestions a deal couldn’t be reached due to third-party ownership of the player.

Rollheiser remained at Argentine club Estudiantes, where he has played regularly this season. According to a recent report in the Argentine newspaper Ole, Newcastle United are also following the player’s progress.

Premier League clubs Burnley and Sheffield United have also been credited with interest in Rollheiser who has represented Argentina at under-23s level. National reports also claimed the 23-year-old was set for a £12million move to Russian side Zenit St Petersburg over the summer, yet the move fell through.

Who else have Sunderland been linked with?

Sunderland continue to be linked with former loanee Amad Diallo, who has just returned to full fitness at Manchester United following an injury sustained during pre-season with the Red Devils.

The Black Cats are also said to be one of several Championship clubs to be credited with interest in Peterborough winger Kwame Poku with reports claiming West Brom, Millwall, Ipswich, Bristol City and Stoke were also interested in the 22-year-old.

Sunderland have also been credited with interest in Uruguayan forward Luciano Rodriguez. The 20-year-old scored the winning goal during Uruguay's 1-0 win over Italy at the Under-20 World Cup final in June and is said to be keen on a move to Europe.

Earlier in the year, the Wearsiders were linked with centre-back Nathaniel Adjei during the January transfer window. Sunderland and Middlesbrough alongside Championship rivals Preston North End Coventry City and Leeds United are all thought to be interested in the defender with Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers also showing an interest in the defender.

Sunderland are among several clubs linked with 17-year-old Barnsley wonderkid Fabio Jalo ahead of the January transfer window. Brighton, Everton and Fulham are also keeping an eye on the youngster ahead of the winter window alongside Leeds United.

Sunderland are also believed to have sent scouts to watch AFC Wimbledon forward Ali Al Hamadi with several other clubs interested in the 21-year-old attacker.

Leeds United, Hull City, Cardiff City, Bristol City and Stoke City are reportedly interested in the attacker.