Hoskins has scored 11 goals so far this season for Northampton Town in just 10 appearances for the League Two club

Football League World state several EFL clubs are “keeping tabs” on the 29-year-old heading into the January transfer window.

Those clubs include Sunderland, who have experienced striker problems this campaign with injuries to Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms in the early part of the season.

Sam Hoskins of Northampton Town

However, Hoskins is more of an attacking midfielder, a position that Sunderland have great depth in with Elliott Embleton, Alex Pritchard, Patrick Roberts and others able to play behind the striker.

Football League World also claim that Derby County, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday are also interested in Hoskins.

Journalist talks Ross Stewart interest

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart is generating transfer interest despite his recent grade three muscle injury.

Black Cats striker Stewart picked up a thigh issue during the warm-up ahead of the 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough, meaning he was taken out of the starting XI and has been absent ever since.

However, that hasn’t stopped clubs’ interest in the Scottish international striker, who has been a revelation since signing for Sunderland under Lee Johnson, scoring a goal at Wembley to cement the play-off win over Wycombe under Alex Neil.