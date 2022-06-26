Sunderland linked with Arsenal youngster as £1m-rated Jack Rudoni set for transfer request

Alan Nixon, a journalist for The Sun, states that Burnley have pulled out of the race to sign Ballard as Sunderland wait on Bailey Wright’s contract decision.
The Australia international was offered fresh terms at the Stadium of Light at the end of the campaign following the club’s promotion to the Championship.
Ballard has previously been out on loan at both Blackpool and Millwall and is set for a round of talks with Arsenal about his next move. Burnley were thought to be interested in a permanent deal, but Sunderland are said to prefer a loan.
Jack Rudoni set for transfer request
AFC Wimbledon are readying themselves for a transfer request from Jack Rudoni.
Despite Wimbledon’s relegation last season, Rudoni was hugely impressive, netting 12 goals and seven assists for the Dons and was named their Player of the Year.
The Sun report that Sunderland have lodged a bid for the midfielder, although the Dons value Rudoni ‘substantially more’ than the £1million offered by the Black Cats.
That £1million package is said to include add-ons, which would mean AFC Wimbledon would not receive the full amount up front.
Wimbledon are said to be happy to let Rudoni leave but remain eager to secure a guaranteed £1million up front for their academy product.
Championship rivals Huddersfield Town and Bristol City have also reportedly seen bids for Rudoni rejected this summer.