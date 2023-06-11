One-time rumoured Sunderland target Bradley Dack will be available for nothing this window with Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers deciding to let the midfielder leave this summer.

The 29-year-old had a 12-month option in his contract that Rovers chose not to trigger, bringing his six-year stay at Ewood Park to an end.

Black Cats head coach Tony Mowbray was said to be interested in bringing Dack to the Stadium of Light during the January transfer window.

Speaking about the decision to let Dack go, Blackburn Rovers' chief Gregg Broughton stated: "Bradley especially was a crowd favourite given his playing style, his personality and the way he engaged with supporters.

"I think he is on record as saying he's disappointed with the number of games he's played this season. We weren't in a position where we could guarantee what he wanted in terms of playing time.

"We decided it was best for the players as well as the club to allow Bradley to continue his career at another club. Getting that game time for him is absolutely vital.

"We let him go with a heavy heart and also remembering the things he has done for us. It's important to say that if we felt Bradley was going to play the number of minutes he wanted to play, the finances wouldn't have played a part.

"Now, it allows him to continue elsewhere. He has been available for 80 per cent of the games which is a record for him with the injuries. He has done brilliantly to come back from those injuries.

"We have not let him go for purely financial reasons. It's important we get that message out to supporters."

Mowbray is familiar with Dack after the duo spent time together at Ewood Park before the former Middlesbrough manager's departure from the Championship club in the summer of 2022.

Back in December last year, Mowbray said of Dack: "I love Bradley Dack. What an amazing guy and, two years ago, what an amazing footballer.

"I haven't seen it (reports of a move for Dack) because I don't read it, but if you're telling me it's been out there, there has been no contact to the football club.

"Bradley is obviously not very happy because he's not playing and he was probably the best player in the Championship two years ago before his two cruciate knee ligament (injuries).

"He's 28, does he fit the profile of what we are trying to do? I think it is very, very, unlikely. And the financial aspect is definitely unlikely."

After his release from Blackburn was confirmed, Dack stated on Instagram: "I would love to have stayed but that was out of my control...

"What a journey it has been though! From when I signed as a 23-year-old kid I couldn’t have enjoyed my time more, I’m going to miss everyone involved at the club.. what a group of people!