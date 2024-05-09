Sunderland-linked duo feature in next Hull City manager field after Liam Rosenior sacking
Two Sunderland-linked head coaches have appeared in the field to be Hull City’s next manager.
The Championship sacked their head coach Liam Rosenior just days after the end of the 2023-24 campaign. Hull had been in contention to make the top six for most of the season but fell three points short on the final day after a narrow defeat to Plymouth Argyle.
Rosenior had recently been nominated for the Championship manager of the season award, alongside Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna and Leeds United's Daniel Farke but that wasn’t enough to satisfy owner Acun Ilicali, who made the decision to sack the 39-year-old.
Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl and Will Still, formerly of French club Reims, have both been included in the field of potential candidates to replace Rosenior at Hull City with some outlets offering short prices. Both Rohl and Still have been linked with the vacant Sunderland job. Their inclusion in the conversation now surrounding Hull City suggests the Wearsiders could face competition in the market.
Icali said of Rosenior’s sacking: “This has been the most difficult decision I have had to make as chairman of this wonderful football club. No matter how trying the circumstance, I have to remove personal sentiment from these moments and ensure the long-term vision of the club is at the centre of my thinking.
“Since Liam’s arrival, we have enjoyed an open working relationship and progress has undoubtedly been made over the course of his tenure. He will always be a part of this family and I thank him for all his work.
“However, it has become evident that our visions for the future are not aligned and I feel that now is the time to make a change. Our philosophy is clear, we will continue to drive this club forward, and whilst doing so I will continue to be open and transparent with our fans.
“I know what this football club can achieve, and we will not stop in the pursuit of that. We have worked hard over the last two years to develop our squad. We now have many highly talented players at our disposal and we will continue to invest and improve our playing personnel to give this club and its fans the success they deserve.”
