Versatile Lille defender Bafodé Diakité is the latest name linked with a big-money Sunderland move.

Sunderland are reportedly pushing to sign Lille defender Bafodé Diakité, with the Black Cats said to be stepping up their interest after Bournemouth’s offer for the player was rejected.

According to French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, who has nearly 200,000 followers on social media, Ligue 1 side Lille turned down a bid from Bournemouth worth around €30million (£25.3million), including bonuses. The French club are said to be holding out for closer to €40million (£33.8million).

Hawkins reports that Sunderland have now entered the race for Diakité, with personal terms “not an issue” and the Premier League newcomers pushing for a deal. While no official bid from Sunderland has been confirmed, the club are actively seeking defensive reinforcements ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Diakité, 24, is a France U21 international who can operate as a right-back, centre-half or in a hybrid role. He played 31 times last season as Lille finished fifth in Ligue 1. Interestingly, the centre-back also chipped in with four goals and an assist during 2024-25.

“Bafodé Diakité is not expected to sign at Bournemouth,” Hawkins wrote on social media. “Lille has rejected around €30m, bonuses included, from Bournemouth. Sunderland push for the defender. Personal terms are not an issue. Lille asks €40m.”

Sunderland have already invested heavily this summer, with the £17.5million signing of Armand Laurienté from Sassuolo expected to be confirmed imminently. Whether Diakité becomes the next addition remains to be seen, but according to reports in France, Sunderland are very much in the conversation – and could benefit from Bournemouth walking away from the deal.

Who is Bafodé Diakité?

Bafodé Diakité is a 24-year-old French defender currently playing for Lille in Ligue 1. Born in Toulouse in January 2001 to Guinean parents, he came through the Toulouse academy and made his senior debut in 2018 at just 17 years old. He made 72 appearances for the club before joining Lille in August 2022 on a four-year deal.

At Lille, Diakité has become a regular starter and a key figure in Paulo Fonseca’s side, racking up 85 appearances and 12 goals for the club across all competitions. He is highly valued for his positional flexibility – capable of playing at centre-back, right-back and left-back – as well as his physical presence, standing at 6ft 1in (1.85m), and his athletic, aggressive style of defending.

Internationally, Diakité has represented France at every youth level from U16 to the Olympic team, most recently being included in the preliminary squad for the 2024 Olympics before being retained by Lille due to UEFA Champions League qualifying commitments.

He has featured in over 200 senior matches across Ligue 1, Ligue 2 and European competition, scoring 23 goals – an impressive return for a defender. With strong European pedigree, versatility, and leadership qualities, Diakité is viewed as a player capable of stepping straight into a Premier League backline.

