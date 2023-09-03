Sunderland legend Marco Gabbiadini was quick to react to stalwart Lynden Gooch's transfer exit on deadline day.

The American ended a 17-year association with Sunderland on the final day of the transfer window, signing for Alex Neil's Stoke City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gooch's contract was entering its final 12 months with an extension unlikely. It is understood that Sunderland have recouped a fee of around seven figures for the utility man, who was a fan favourite on Wearside.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gooch, who had been at Sunderland since he was 10 years old, said he couldn't wait to come back and support Sunderland one day in the future and penned several emotional goodbyes to fans of the club.

After Gooch's exit was confirmed Sunderland legend Gabbiadini was quick to pay tribute to Gooch.