Sunderland legend's classy Twitter message to outgoing player after seven-figure transfer exit
Sunderland legend Marco Gabbiadini was quick to react to stalwart Lynden Gooch's transfer exit on deadline day.
The American ended a 17-year association with Sunderland on the final day of the transfer window, signing for Alex Neil's Stoke City.
Gooch's contract was entering its final 12 months with an extension unlikely. It is understood that Sunderland have recouped a fee of around seven figures for the utility man, who was a fan favourite on Wearside.
Gooch, who had been at Sunderland since he was 10 years old, said he couldn't wait to come back and support Sunderland one day in the future and penned several emotional goodbyes to fans of the club.
After Gooch's exit was confirmed Sunderland legend Gabbiadini was quick to pay tribute to Gooch.
"You did yourself and your family proud, I and many others will miss your commitment and consistency always delivered with a smile! Good luck in your next challenge," Gabbiadini said on social media after the move was confirmed.