Sunderland legend sends January transfer message to club - and contract plea to in-demand Ross Stewart

Stewart has 18 months left on his deal and talks on fresh terms have reached an impasse, raising transfer interest from elsewhere including Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

Last week the club’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said Sunderland remain eager to agree a new long-term contract with Stewart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And club legend Phillips hopes he does.

Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips was speaking at the launch of the William Hill’s new shop in The Galleries, Washington.

Phillips, speaking at the launch of William Hill’s new shop in The Galleries, Washington, said: “He’s very important and of course I don’t want to see him leave the football club. We’ve had some really good strikers play for Sunderland who have left, and I’d love him to not be one of those.

"We all want him to sign a new deal, he’s a top player who scores very important goals. If he can stay fit, he’ll score plenty more, that’s for sure. He’s a hugely important player for Sunderland moving forwards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked how much business he’d like Sunderland to do this month, the South Shields boss said: “I’d like to see them add another striker whether that’s on loan or permanently. If Ross [Stewart] were to get injured, who is going to be that player that comes in scores with regularity? So, yeah, I’d like to see them dip into the market in that area, but they do have a transfer policy which they stick by.

“They back their young players, which is great, but they might just need a bit more experience in a few areas to help those younger guys get them into the play-offs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips was speaking at the launch of the William Hill’s new shop in The Galleries, Washington.

Sunderland, who reached the fourth round of the FA Cup thanks to the late win at Shrewsbury, have impressed in the Championship under Tony Mowbray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phillips added: “I’ve been very impressed. It doesn’t surprise me, though, as I played under Tony [Mowbray] for two years at West Brom. He came in at a difficult time but he’s steadied the ship and they’re now playing some really good football.

“They’ve got some really exciting players like [Alex] Pritchard and they’ve now got Ross Stewart back as well as Jack Clarke. This season looked like being one of consolidation but the longer it goes on and the position they now find themselves in, with good players as confident as they are, they can hurt teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think they’ve got to aim for the play-offs and I think they are well capable of getting there.”

And what is the ambition with South Shields?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phillips doesn’t hesitate: “Promotion - as simple as that.

"I’ve been brought here to get them promoted and if we don’t, I’ll be seen as a failure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re in a really good position at the moment as we head into the New Year top of the league with a couple of games in hand, but there’s a lot to play for and we can’t take our foot off the gas.”

At the weekend, South Shields made it seven wins from nine in the Pitching In Northern Premier League by overcoming Marine in a feisty affair at 1st Cloud Arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad