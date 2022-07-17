After weeks of speculation, Sunderland made Clarke’s loan move into a permanent one, signing the ex-Leeds United winger on a four year deal from Tottenham Hotspur.
Despite reported interest from numerous clubs in the Championship, Sunderland were able to complete the capture of Clarke while the team were put through their paces in Portugal.
The 21-year-old helped Sunderland secure promotion back to the Championship and impressed many during his short time at the club - including Kevin Phillips.
Phillips revealed to the Echo that he was impressed with the deal to sign Clarke and that his link-up with Patrick Roberts and Ross Stewart could be a real threat next season:
“Good signing, good player, I thought he was excellent in those play-off games.” Phillips said.
“He’s an exciting talent, an exciting player which the fans love watching and he’s got better out of possession as well - he works his socks off.
“I think it’s exciting for fans when you look at the players they’ve got in wide areas, they’ve got ball carriers and people who can win a game on their own with Roberts and Clarke with big Ross up-front as well.
“I think that front-three could hurt any back four in the Championship and they will certainly do that at times next year.
“I think there will probably be two or three more additions, I would imagine, before the season starts but it’s exciting times for Sunderland again, which is great.”