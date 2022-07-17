The Black Cats famously sealed promotion from League One with a 2-0 victory over Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley.
Goals from Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart ensured that Alex Neil’s side would be playing Championship football next season.
It was a fitting end to what has been a great few months under the new boss with Sunderland tasting defeat just once since Neil was appointed manager in February.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland player ratings: Who impressed for Alex Neil's side in Dundee United win after Trai Hume goal
-
2
Dundee United 0 Sunderland 2: Story of the match after Trai Hume header and Charlie Mulgrew own goal
-
3
Sunderland target multiple striker deals with Alex Neil wanting competition for Ross Stewart
-
4
Encouraging Dan Neil signs, Ross Stewart relief and Sunderland's full-backs: Takeaways from Dundee United win
-
5
Alex Neil's transfer verdict as Sunderland boss discusses Aji Alese's cameo against Dundee United
Kevin Phillips, who was present at all three of Sunderland’s play-off games, believes Neil has done a ‘fantastic’ job on Wearside, but acknowledges he has a ‘tough’ task on his hands in the Championship next season.
“Alex Neil has done a fantastic job.” Phillips told the Echo.
“I was lucky enough to be a part of the celebrations after the game at Wembley and I told him that.
“Alex isn’t daft, he knows that it is going to be a tough job this season.
“For me, it’s just about consolidating.
"Of course, you have to set your targets and set the bar high, but it took them four years to get out of League One and so they’re not just going to go into the Championship now and challenge at the top of the league.”
So what does Phillips think would constitute a success for Sunderland in the league this season?
Whilst many supporters will be hoping the Black Cats can push-on and threaten some of the division’s top sides, Phillips wants to see his old club build steadily over the next few seasons or so to help them reach their eventual goal - a return to the Premier League.
He added: “They’ve made big strides but staying in the league is priority and I don’t see that being an issue.
“I think they can build from that and any more than that, if they got to the play-offs, that would be fantastic for them and I hope they do.
“But just consolidating, staying in the league and just building on that process as the years come by and hopefully they’re striding to being where they once were - which is the Premier League.”
Sunderland kick-off their season at home to Coventry City Sunday, July 31.