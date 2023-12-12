Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips feels the Black Cats' promotion bid could be bolstered by the signing of a new striker in the January transfer window.

The Black Cats made it back-to-back wins under caretaker boss Mike Dodds as Jobe Bellingham headed in the only goal in a 1-0 victory over in-form Leeds United at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night. The result boosts Sunderland's hopes of consecutive top-six finishes after they clinched sixth spot last term, before losing to promotion winners Luton Town in the play-offs.

Bellingham's goal tally for the season moved to four, level with Daniel Neil in the Sunderland scoring charts. Winger Jack Clarke has shouldered the majority of the goal-scoring burden this campaign with 10 in all competitions. But Phillips, who scored 66 goals in 153 games for Sunderland, feels his old side should be aiming to sign a new centre-forward in January.

"They have got a good team spirit, you can see that. They believe they are good enough, they want to win football matches and they came close [to promotion] last season," Phillips said on Sky Sports. "I still think, in January, it is a big decision but do they go out and get the striker? Again, a centre-forward hasn't scored, you can't class Jobe Bellingham as a centre forward. I'd love to see a centre forward in the team."

Sunderland lost Ross Stewart to Championship rivals Southampton on deadline day. The Scot had scored 40 goals in 80 games for the Black Cats but Sunderland, as of yet, don't appear to have replaced that output with another of their centre-forward options.