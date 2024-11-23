Sunderland have established themselves as early promotion contenders under Regis Le Bris

Sunderland icon Jimmy Montgomery has suggested that the Black Cats’ next few matches could prove to be a tough challenge for Regis Le Bris’ side, but is convinced that regardless of what happens, they will still be “in the mix” for the play-offs this season.

The Championship leaders have lost just twice so far this term, but face an unenviable run of fixtures in the coming days, with away trips to Millwall and Sheffield United book-ending a home clash with West Brom between now and the end of November. Speaking to The Echo at an event celebrating next year’s return of fan favourite play The Sunderland Story to The Empire theatre, Montgomery and fellow 1973 FA Cup winner Micky Horswill took some time to assess the Black Cats’ promotion prospects, with the tone being one of cautious optimism.

Horswill said: “Last year the team was very, very young. They’re still young, but last year Rigg, for instance, was playing when he was 15, 16 or so, so it’s hard to sustain the level that they were at, which is probably why they tailed off a little bit. This year, they look bigger and stronger - like Rigg and Bellingham, they look like proper men now.”

Chiming in on his former teammate’s verdict, Montgomery added: “A year in football, when you’re training every day and all that, it’s amazing what it does, how you develop. The more games you get, the more experience you get.

“Regis has done a great job up to now. Whether we can sustain it, I don’t know. I think the next three, four, five games is hard. You’ve got Millwall away, then you’ve got West Brom at home, then you’ve got the likes of Sheffield United away. I think the next five games is going to be tough. But at the end of these five games, we’re not going to be any lower than seventh, I don’t think - I really don’t. So we’re still in the mix, no matter what happens.”

