Former South Shields FC boss and Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips is closing in on his first managerial job in the EFL, according to reports.

By Richard Mennear
Published 1st May 2023, 12:39 BST- 1 min read

Football Insider claim he is now in ‘advanced talks’ with Walsall over their managerial vacancy.

South Shields last week confirmed the ‘difficult’ departure of Phillips less than a week after they celebrated their Northern Premier League title win.

Just over 15 months has passed since the former England striker was named as successor to former Mariners manager Graham Fenton and he has enjoyed a highly successful first and now only full season in charge at the 1st Cloud Arena.

After suffering play-off heartache with a semi-final penalty shoot-out defeat against Warrington Town just months after taking over, Phillips was allowed to conduct an overhaul of his squad ahead of the current season, which ended in promotion.

Football Insider report: “Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips is in advanced talks to become the new manager of League Two Walsall, sources have told Football Insider.

“The 49-year-old stepped down as South Shields boss last week after clinching their promotion to the National League North.”

Last week Shields replaced Phillips with club legend Julio Arca.

Arca returns to 1st Cloud Arena five years after ending his hugely successful playing career by captaining the Mariners to the Northern Premier League North Division title.

That was one of three promotions secured in three seasons while Arca patrolled Shields’ midfield.

He also skippered the team to FA Vase glory at Wembley as the Mariners won a historic quadruple of trophies in 2016-17.

The Argentinean is now set for his first spell in management as he rejoins a club he represented with distinction between 2015 and 2018.

Related topics:SunderlandFootball