Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instead and unfortunately the biggest talking point that most people will take away from the match on Saturday will be a slight collapse from the lads and a remarkable equaliser from the QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

I will start with the positives and it’s hard to get away from the fact that Sunderland’s two forwards Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms look to have taken a real grip on this league and look like a true force to be reckoned with.

Both of their confidence will be sky high and they will be eager for the games to come round to try and keep their goal scoring streak going in the Championship.

Sunderland were held to a 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light. Picture by FRANK REID.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the downside and I’m trying not to be too downbeat but it’s another home game that victory had been clawed from the teams’ grasp.

Unlike the opening game against Coventry, where I felt the away team deserved a point, I think the game should have been managed better by the players, especially with so little of the game left with a two-goal cushion.

It’s five points from nine which isn’t a poor return by any means but after seeing Dan Ballard hobbling off early in the game it highlights the lack of strength in the squad.

I must say I was really surprised to see Luke O’Nien replace the former Arsenal man with Bailey Wright sitting on the bench.

I’m sure Alex Neil has his reasons for this and he has more than earned the right to make whatever decision he sees pleases.

Though, if he hasn’t got total belief in Wright then another centre half will be needed depending on the severity of Ballard’s injury.

Ballard’s injury also highlights to me how important it is that another striker has to be brought in.

If Simms – or especially Stewart who is vital to how the team plays – picks up an injury then the squad looks threadbare in that department.

As I said even with the dropped points on Saturday it’s a very solid start to this division and most people would have taken this point accumulation before the start to the season.

The cup game last week against Sheffield Wednesday showed that some of the squad may not be quite at the level required at the moment so I’m sure Alex Neil will be working overtime to strengthen his group.

Like in League one the games come thick and fast and it’s another trip to Sheffield for a midweek game.

However, the tests are a lot more difficult in this league. Sheffield United will no doubt be a tough nut to crack.

They are a team who will have promotion aspects and have a squad, some of who have competed well very recently in the Premier League.