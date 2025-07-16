Transfer blow for Sunderland and Leeds United as Real Madrid shut door on £25.3m deal

Sunderland and Leeds dealt blow as Real Madrid refuse to sell or loan £25.3m-rated Gonzalo García

Leeds United have joined the race to sign Real Madrid striker Gonzalo García on loan this summer, according to a report from TBR Football – but any deal may prove difficult, with Real Madrid reluctant to sanction a move.

The 21-year-old forward has emerged as a target for multiple clubs following his impressive rise over the past year, and Leeds are now reportedly exploring a loan arrangement as they look to strengthen their forward line.

However, any hopes of landing García for Leeds or any other suitor appear slim. Just days ago, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reported that Real Madrid have no intention of allowing the striker to leave, either on a temporary or permanent basis. “Real Madrid won’t listen to any loan or permanent deal proposals for Gonzalo García,” Romano posted. “He’s expected to stay at the club at this stage, with Xabi Alonso very happy.”

The news will also come as a disappointment to Sunderland, who were strongly linked with García earlier this summer and reportedly submitted a significant bid. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Black Cats made an offer worth £25.3million, including a 25% sell-on clause, in an attempt to tempt Real Madrid into doing business.

That proposal was said to include a €40million (£33.7million) buy-back clause, which would have protected their long-term interest in the player. However, Madrid’s position is now firm – García is not for sale, and a loan exit has also been ruled out.

García impressed during the FIFA Club World Cup, finishing as the tournament’s joint top scorer, and has continued that form into pre-season under new Real boss Xabi Alonso. With Madrid seeing García as part of their senior setup for the upcoming campaign, Leeds’ loan enquiry may go no further. Sunderland, meanwhile, are expected to continue exploring alternative striker options after their big-money approach was knocked back.

What other transfer news is there?

Sunderland remain in the frame for Leicester City midfielder Bilal El Khannouss – but now face fresh competition from Nottingham Forest, according to former Sky Sports journalist Pete O’Rourke.

O’Rourke reports that Forest are considering a move for the 21-year-old Moroccan international as a potential replacement for Morgan Gibbs-White, who is attracting strong interest from Tottenham Hotspur. Should Forest decide to cash in on their star playmaker, El Khannouss is one of the names being lined up to fill the creative void.

Sunderland’s interest in El Khannouss dates back to his time at Genk, before he completed a switch to Leicester City last summer. The Black Cats tracked the attacking midfielder closely during his breakthrough in Belgium, and while no formal move has been made, he remains on their long-term radar.

Sky Sports’ Keith Downie recently noted Sunderland’s admiration for the player. “Sunderland also have a long-standing interest in Bilal El Khannouss of Leicester,” Downie said. “Sunderland are keen on the attacking midfielder but aren’t actively in talks at this moment. One to watch…”

