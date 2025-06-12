All of the latest Sunderland-related transfer news and speculation

Sunderland and Leeds United are the latest clubs to express an interest in Atletico Madrid defender Reinildo Mandava, according to reports.

The Black Cats continue to be linked with a whole host of prospective transfer targets in the aftermath of their promotion back to the Premier League, with the 31-year-old the latest in a long list of touted names.

To that end, however, Regis Le Bris’ side are by no means the only side said to be keeping tabs on Mandava. While Daily Mirror reporter Ryan Taylor has relayed Sunderland and Leeds’ apparent interest, a previous update from the national title suggested that Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace are also embroiled in a battle for his signature, while the Mozambique international is also said to be garnering attention from Spain, Italy, France, Portugal, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia.

As reported by the Mirror, Mandava is “poised to become a free agent this summer following the expiry of his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano”. It is also explained that his current deal was “initially due to expire on June 30th but he has agreed a short-term contract extension that will enable him to participate in the FIFA Club World Cup.” Beyond that, the expectation is that the left-back will depart Atletico following a three-and-a-half year stint.

Keith Hackett calls on Sunderland to hire Sports Psychologist to combat VAR

Elsewhere, former PGMOL chief Keith Hackett has suggested that Sunderland should consider hiring a Sports Psychologist to help them deal with the adaptation to playing under VAR regulations next season.

The Black Cats were relegated from the Premier League before video officiating was introduced in the top flight, meaning that the only match they have ever contested using the new technology was last month’s Championship play-off final.

At Wembley, the video assistant came to Sunderland’s aid, ruling out a second goal for Sheffield United for an offside call that was initially missed by the match officials. But Hackett has urged the club to prepare themselves for the crueller repercussions of VAR intervention too.

Speaking to Mackem News, he said: “I think that they [Sunderland] should bring in a referee to discuss VAR, and I would also bring in a Sports Psychologist. VAR can impact negatively, for example, having scored a goal and then having it knocked off by the intervention of VAR.

“It can break momentum, and I have seen players lose concentration immediately after a VAR intervention. Through video, they can show examples of the work of VAR and the discussions that take place.

“I would also highlight the new laws surrounding the eight-second law introduction, and if the PGMOL are adopting if only the captains can talk to the referee. I support referees going into clubs before the new season commences.”

