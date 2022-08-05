Here is the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.

Sunderland are set to face Bristol City this weekend in their second match since they returned to the Championship.

The Robins boss Nigel Pearson has spoken on the Black Cats ahead of the clash.

He said: “They’ll have been disappointed not to hold on for a win but I though that overall Coventry certainly from the second half deserved to get something out of the game.

“What bearing that has on our game I don’t know, I’m really thinking about how we get our players to get the performance right. “Teams that get promoted from League One have the added buoyancy and confidence, so I would expect it to be a tough game.

“Alex has had some success as well in terms of promotions and setting up sides that are difficult to play against. I don’t expect an easy game, put it that way.”

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Reading boss dampens rumours of Chelsea youngster loan Paul Ince has rejected rumours that Chelsea youngster Omari Hutchinson is close to joining Reading and has claimed that other positions are being focused on first. The 18-year-old joined the Blues' academy from Chelsea this summer. (Berkshire Live)

2. Reading beaten to defender by Championship rivals Reading boss Paul Ince has revealed that the Royals were close to signing West Brom defender Cedric Kipre but Cardiff City got there first. The 25-year-old has joined the Bluebirds on a season-long loan deal. (Football League World)

3. Ex-Swansea flop joins Ligue 1 champions Former Swansea City loanee Renato Sanches has joined Paris Saint-Germain from Lille on a five-year deal. The Frenchman failed to impress during his stint in Wales during the 2017/18 season. (PSG)

4. Stoke City declare interest in Premier League defender Stoke City are said to be keen on signing Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Matt Clarke this summer. West Brom's Player of the Season has a year left on his contract with the Seagulls after a series of loan spells away. (Football League World)