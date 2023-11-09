Sunderland, Leeds United, Derby County and Blackburn Rovers eye £1.2m-rated 15-goal striker
The latest transfer news surrounding Ali Al Hamadi with Sunderland and Leeds United reportedly interested
Derby County and Blackburn Rovers joined the race to sign Ali Al Hamadi, according to the latest reports.
Sunderland, Leeds United, Hull City, Cardiff City, Bristol City and Stoke City are also reportedly interested in the AFC Wimbledon youngster
Sunderland are also believed to have sent scouts to watch the forward with several other clubs interested in the 21-year-old attacker.
EFL outfits Barnsley, Peterborough United and Coventry City were all linked with a summer move for Al Hamadi, who has played nine times for Iraq at international level, scoring twice for his country.
It has been claimed that AFC Wimbledon would want a fee in excess of £1.2million for the player.
Al-Hamadi came through the academy at Tranmere Rovers before taking up a scholarship with Swansea City.
The attacker then made his first steps into senior football with Wycombe Wanderers before making the switch to AFC Wimbledon last January.
Since joining the club, Al Hamadi has made 36 appearances for the League Two side, scoring 15 goals and registering six assists.