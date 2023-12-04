Sunderland's Championship rivals Swansea City have confirmed the departure of head coach Michael Duff on the same evening the Black Cats made the decision to part ways with Tony Mowbray.

The Swans are winless in their last five outings, drawing three and losing two of those games - including a 0-0 draw against Sunderland at the beginning of November. Duff joined Swansea from Barnsley in the summer after an impressive season at Oakwell that saw him guide the Tykes to the League One play-off final, which they lost in the 123rd minute against Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley. Assistant head coach Martin Paterson has left the club with Alan Sheehan appointed as caretaker boss.

Swansea City chairman Andy Coleman said: “This was a very difficult decision and one that was given considerable thought and attention. I acknowledge that there has been a significant amount of change at the club, both on and off the pitch, during Michael’s tenure. I consistently asked for patience as we gave him time to implement his plans and bring the squad together.

“Unfortunately, we have seen neither the results that we expect nor the progress from the squad that we need. I believe it is now in the best interests of Swansea City to make a change of head coach. I have the greatest respect for Michael as a person and as a leader. I know how hard he and his staff have worked throughout this season for Swansea City. I want to personally thank Michael, Martin, and their families for the sacrifices they have made on behalf of this club and this city.

“I know that Michael will be successful in his next opportunity and on behalf of the Board and the entire club, I wish him and Martin only the best in their future endeavours. I understand how important it is to reconnect the leadership of Swansea City Football Club with its supporters. That is one of the primary reasons why I moved here with my family this summer.