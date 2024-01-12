The Championship Team of the Season so far features two Sunderland stars as the Black Cats chase promotion

There is plenty of excitement surrounding Sunderland at the moment and the North East giants will hope that this is the year that they return to the top-flight after a seven-year hiatus.

The Black Cats have had highs, lows and managerial changes this season, but so far they are on course to reach the play-offs after 26 games.

Finishing in the top six or higher would mark a tremendous achievement for Sunderland in just the club’s second year back in the Championship.

Fans have been treated to some excellent individual performances throughout the campaign so far, and with that in mind we have taken a look at the WhoScored Team of the Season so far.

The starting XI is based on statistics and player ratings throughout the campaign so far. It uses a 442 formation and features players from a range of different teams including Sunderland, Leeds, Leicester, Southampton and more.