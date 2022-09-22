That result moved Sunderland up to fifth position in the Championship heading into the international break with 15 points from their opening 10 games despite experiencing managerial change earlier in the campaign.

Here, though, we take a look at the most interesting Sunderland chatter from around the web in our nightly round-up:

Sunderland lead Manchester City

Erling Haaland of Manchester City.

Sunderland are ahead of Manchester City in one important and impressive statistic.

The Black Cats are currently the highest scorers of open play goals in the top four divisions in England.

That means Mowbray’s squad have scored the most goals from open play out of all Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two clubs.

The stats, revealed by @Playmaker_EN on Twitter, make for good reading for Sunderland fans, with the Black Cats ahead of free-scoring Premier League champions Manchester City.

Here are is a list of the most open play goals scored this season from the top four tiers:

16 – Sunderland

15 – Man City

14 – Burnley, Ipswich

13 – Plymouth

12 – Sheff Utd, Wycombe, Bradford

Manchester United fans deliver Amad Diallo verdict

After his cameo against Watford last weekend Amad Diallo has sparked conversation amongst Manchester United fans, with the Sunderland loanee pushing to start games under Mowbray.

The youngster joined on loan from the Red Devils towards the end of the summer transfer window but is yet to start for Sunderland despite impressing off the bench at Vicarage Road.

And on social media, Manchester United fans were quick to react to Amad’s Watford cameo:

@SuyashInsights: “This is encouraging always had the technical aspect to him. Championship loan might be perfect for the other aspects he lacks.”

@noop_1882: “Lack of physicality is his biggest drawback, he needs to work on it during his time in the championship, hope this loan helps him develop physicality.”

@August72512508: “If he bulks up this season he could be a monster next season for us, proper baller.”

@maithem7: “Loan move was a good step for both, the club and the player.”