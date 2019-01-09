Sunderland launch ambitious move for Wigan Athletic striker Will Grigg

Have your say

Sunderland are set to launch an ambitious move for Wigan Athletic striker Will Grigg.

The 27-year-old is proven as one of the best strikers at League One level, top scoring in the division with 25 goals in the 2015/16 season.

He also scored 19 times last season as Wigan Athletic won promotion to the Championship.

Since then, however, he has failed to nail down a regular starting spot.

He has four goals in 18 appearances this season.

His future at the Latics is uncertain, with versatile Cardiff City forward Anthony Pilkington heavily linked with a move.

With 18 months left on his contract, Wigan would require a significant fee to release Grigg but Sunderland hope that they could tempt them to sell.

The move is unrelated to the future of Josh Maja, who has been given time to weigh up his options after a meeting with Chairman Stewart Donald earlier this week.