How Sunderland’s recent loan signings have fared – dating back to the 2021 January transfer window.
Sunderland made just one loan signing during this summer’s transfer window - with striker Mason Burstow arriving from Chelsea.
The 20-year-old forward could make his Black Cats debut against QPR this weekend and will hope to become a consistent goalscorer on Wearside.
Sunderland would prefer to sign players on permanent transfers but have benefitted from the loan market in recent years.
Here are the club’s last 13 loan signings and how they have fared - dating back to the 2021 January transfer window.
1. Mason Burstow
Burstow was Sunderland’s only loan signing of this summer’s transfer window after arriving from Chelsea. The 20-year-old could make his Black Cats debut against QPR this weekend. Photo: Patrick Smith
2. Joe Gelhardt
Sunderland had planned to play the Leeds loanee as a second striker behind Ross Stewart, yet a season-ending injury for the Scot meant Gelhardt had to lead the line on his own. Gelhardt, 21, still made 20 appearances for the Black Cats last season after joining the club in January, while helping Tony Mowbray’s side reach the play-offs. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Amad
After taking a little while to settle, Amad became a fans’ favourite on Wearside following his loan move from Manchester United. The 21-year-old scored 14 goals in 39 Championship appearances and won multiple matches for the side with his individual quality. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Edouard Michut
While he hardly featured in the first half of last season, Michut became a regular starter for Sunderland at the turn of the year. Sunderland did have an option to sign the PSG midfielder at the end of the last campaign, yet it was mutually agreed a permanent deal wouldn’t be triggered. Photo: Frank Reid