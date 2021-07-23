Sunderland Ladies to face Coventry United on opening day as fixture revealed

Maria Farrugia in action for Sunderland Ladies. Picture by Chris Fryatt.

The Lady Black Cats will travel to the Butts Park Arena on August 29 in what is their first fixture back in the second tier following a successful application for upward movement over the summer.

Mel Reay's side will then take in their first home fixture a week later when they face Blackburn Rovers on September 5.

The opening match of 2022 will be a home fixture against Crystal Palace on 9 January, and the final match on the road is scheduled to see the Lasses take on Durham once more on 24 April.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Championship campaign is due to reach its finale on 1 May, with the Black Cats hosting Bristol City

Sunderland Ladies full fixture list:

August:

Sun 29 Coventry United (A)

September:

Sun 5 Blackburn Rovers (H)

Sun 12 Crystal Palace (A)

Sun 26 Lewes (H)

October:

Sun 3 Bristol City (A)

Sun 10 Durham (H)

Sun 31 Charlton Athletic (A)

November:

Sun 7 London City Lionesses (H)

Sun 14 Watford (A)

Sun 21 Liverpool (H)

December:

Sun 12 Sheffield United (A)

January:

Sun 9 Crystal Palace (H)

Sun 16 London City Lionesses (A)

Sun 23 Lewes (A)

February:

Sun 6 Sheffield United (H)

Sun 13 Liverpool (A)

March:

Sun 6 Charlton Athletic (H)

Sun 13 Blackburn Rovers (A)

Sun 27 Watford (H)

April:

Sun 3 Coventry United (H)

Sun 24 Durham (A)

May:

Sun 1 Bristol City (H)

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.