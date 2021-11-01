Sunderland Ladies returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory and battling display against Charlton Athletic. Pic by Chris Fryatt.

Grace McCatty’s close range finish on the half hour was enough to secure a hard-fought three points for the Black Cats who climb up to fifth in the table.

The veteran defender returned to the back line alongside Charlotte Potts after both missed the dramatic Continental Cup opener against Sheffield United last time out while Malta international Maria Farrugia, who helped her country to their first Women’s World Cup win in midweek, was named among the substitutes.

Heavy rain and winds battered South East London over the weekend, with kick off delayed by 30 minutes as The Oakwood ground staff worked hard to clear surface water.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the game did finally get underway it was the home side who enjoyed most of the possession in the opening stages, but the first chance fell to the right boot of Sunderland midfielder Abbey Joice.

Keira Ramshaw played in played in Neve Herron down the left who skipped past the fullback and pulled the ball back to Joice but she side-footed inches wide.

Her side were nearly caught napping moments later as Emma Follis picked up a short corner in acres of space but her curling effort whistled over the bar with Alison Cowling beaten. Then, just inside the opposition half, Anna Filbey tried her luck from a drop ball which Cowling watched bounce harmlessly wide.

At the other end, Potts’ deep freekick was met by Emma Kelly but her header was straight at Eatha Cumings who then easily gathered Emily Scarr’s tame shot from the edge of the box.

Both sides looked dangerous from set pieces, first Lois Roach’s corner was punched away from under the crossbar before another Potts centre fell to Herron who blazed over, before Sunderland capitalised from a dead ball after 30 minutes.

Emma Kelly swung a swirling ball deep into the Charlton box which found Herron and her blocked shot fell straight to McCatty who prodded past Cumings low into the corner.

Charlton almost replied immediately as a corner aimed towards Vyan Sampson cannoned towards goal and Cowling reacted well to tip onto the post.

After the break the home side – their 100% home record under threat – turned up the pressure, Filbey’s vicious freekick from distance skidding off the turf goal saved by Cowling who did well to gather at the second attempt.

Despite enduring wave after wave of Addicks’ attacks, the Black Cats were never under and serious threat and continued to create opportunities of their own – Herron’s teasing ball across the face of goal evading Joice at the far post.

As the game headed towards full-time Beth Roe hit the side netting, Elise Hughes headed just wide, and Kiera Skeels failed to trouble Cowling as Sunderland held on to get their season back on track with a vital win.

Charlton Athletic (4-4-2): Eartha Cumings, Rachel Newborough, Vyan Sampson, Anna Filbey, Emma Follis, Megan Wynne, Elise Hughes, Keira Skeels, Lois Roche, Beth Roe, Mia Ross

Subs: King for Hughes 69’, Sulola for Newborough 76’

Subs not used: Sophie Hillyerd, Hollie Olding, Jess King, Hannah Godfrey, Lois Heuchan

Sunderland (4-5-1): Allison Cowling, Grace McCatty, Charlotte Potts, Louise Griffiths, Jessica Brown, Emma Kelly, Neve Herron, Abbey Joice, Emily Scarr, Faye Mullen, Keira Ramshaw

Subs: Manders for Herron 59’, Farrugia for Scarr 76’

Subs not used: Claudia Moan, Libbi McInnes, Eve Blakey, Grace Ede, Megan Beer

Goals: McCatty 32'

Bookings: Herron 36'

Referee: Amy Fearn