Sunderland Ladies postpone Sheffield United fixture after COVID-19 outbreak

Sunderland boss Mel Reay

The Black Cats were tested before reporting for training at the Academy of Light on Friday night, with several positive results returned.

After subsequent talks with the FA the decision was taken to postpone Sunday’s game at Bramall Lane.

Those effected now face a spell in isolation over the festive period, with Sunderland now entering their winter break early.

Their next scheduled fixture is against Crystal Palace on January 9th.

The club statement said: “SAFC Ladies’ FA Women’s Championship fixture against Sheffield United Women has been postponed.

“Mel Reay’s side were due to face the Blades on Sunday 19 December, but the decision to postpone was agreed between both teams and the Football Association after several positive tests for Covid-19 were returned within the Lasses set-up.

“Those affected have immediately commenced a period of self-isolation in accordance with Public Health England and Government guidelines.

“The squad will now begin their winter break and a new date for the revised fixture will be confirmed in due course.