Sunderland Ladies extend unbeaten run after 1-1 draw with Lewes

An own goal from Rooks’ defender Rebecca McKenna with 10 minutes to go cancelled out Rhian Cleverley’s first-half opener as the Black Cats remain the only side yet to taste defeat in the Women’s Championship.

Returning to the Stadium of Light for the second home game this season, captain Keira Ramshaw returned to the starting XI after last week’s heroics at Crystal Palace, with new signing Iris Achterhof named among the substitutes.

Sunderland started the game on the front foot, Neve Herron scuffing an early chance wide before Ramshaw saw her effort from distance deflected wide, but it was the visitors who broke the deadlock in the 12th minute.

Sunderland Ladies drew 1-1 with Lewes. Picture: Chris Fryatt.

Ini Umotong’s shot from close range was blocked and the low corner was met by Cleverly at the near post who headed past Claudia Moan.

Shocked by the setback, the Black Cats spurned a flurry of chances as the half drew to a close, Emma Kelly’s freekick punched clear by Tatiana Saunders from under the crossbar who then easily gathered Charlotte Potts powerful free-kick after Abbey Joice was fouled.

Despite withstanding late Sunderland pressure, Kally Balfour nearly doubled Lewes’ lead as she connected with a loose ball only to see her effort loop up onto the roof of the net.

Stepping up their performance after the interval, Maria Farrugia had the hosts first opportunity clipping her left footed shot wide after a trademark driving run from midfield.

Reay made a triple change in the 65th minute as Neve Herron, Megan Beer and Jess Brown making way for Emily Scarr, Faye Mullen and Achterhof, with the latter almost making a dream start to her Sunderland career.

Looking a threat playing in from the right, the former Netherlands youth international jinked past a couple of challenges her shot hit a Lewes defender and flew agonisingly wide.

However, it was another substitute, Mullen, who helped create Sunderland’s equaliser. The defender aimed a deep cross towards Farrugia which McKenna attempted to cut out, but she could only direct the ball past her own goalkeeper.

Backed by 419 supporters who were willing their team forward, Ramshaw forced a good save from Saunders after good work again by Farrugia, with Moan called into action at the other end as both sides searched for a winner.

McKenna almost made amends for her earlier error by claiming a dramatic winner only to be denied by the referee who disallowed the goal due to an earlier foul.

The point sees Sunderland drop to third and overtaken by Sheffield United and Durham, with the Wildcats visiting Eppleton in two weeks for the first Wearside derby of the season.

Sunderland: Moan; Beer (Mullen 65’), McCatty, Potts, Griffiths; Herron (Scarr 65’), Kelly, Farrugia; Brown (Achterhof 65’), Ramshaw ©, Joice.

Subs: Cowling, Manders, Blakey, McInnes.

