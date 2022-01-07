Sunderland Ladies' Championship rivals hit with ten-point FA penalty after financial trouble

United, who turned professional ahead of the current campaign, have agreed a deal with energy businessman Lewis Taylor to take the club forward for the rest of the season and beyond.

Taylor has said he will 'absolutely' appeal the penalty.

An FA statement on Thursday evening said: "The Football Association can confirm that a 10-point deduction has been imposed on Coventry United Ladies FC pursuant to Rule 19.2.2 of The FA Women’s Super League and The FA Women’s Championship Competition Rules.

Sunderland's Championship rivals have been hit with a ten-point penalty

"The points deduction has been applied immediately in accordance with Competition Rule 19.2.4.

"The automatic points deduction may be appealed by Coventry United Ladies FC in accordance with Competition Rule 19.2.9."

United had been second bottom of the table when table before the penalty was imposed, above Watford only on goal difference.

They now sit on -4 points, 10 adrift of safety.

Taylor told Sky Sports News said his long-term goal was to take the club all the way to the Super League.

"The deal is solely between us and the existing shareholders, so we're not reliant on any third parties to say we can or can't do this

"I envisage the existing shareholders to just be happy someone else is willing to take it all on," he said.

"We're not doing this just to keep the team together this season. That's the immediate concern, but I wouldn't be here doing this if it was only for this season.

"There's a potential to play WSL here, which should always be the goal."

Subject to the appeal, Mel Reay's Sunderland side now sit sixteen points clear of the relegation zone.

They are currently eighth in the table with 12 points from 10 games.

Though the fixture list has been heavily impacted by COVID-19 disruption, the second tier returns from a winter break this weekend.

Reay's side host Crystal Palace at Eppleton on Sunday, 2pm kick off.

Palace currently sit fourth after an impressive run of form.

