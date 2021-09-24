Sunderland Ladies boss opens up on key to superb start, transfer plans, and why season aim remains unchanged

An unbeaten start from three league games (two wins, one draw, seven points) represents a superb start to the Women's Championship campaign.

The aim for the season has always been to stabilise, building a platform from which a young and talented squad can grow in the years ahead.

So it's to that end that Reay would quickly point you to the goals conceded column as an equally significant number.

Sunderland boss Mel Reay

Sunderland are in a new league, adapting to a new and expanded training schedule, and competing against some ambitious sides.

To have shipped just one goal is a firm vindication of the approach they have taken so far.

Organise, compete, and build from there.

"I always kind of focus on the defending stuff first, because I think if you have a solid foundation you always give yourself a chance of getting at least a point out of the game," Reay explains.

Sunderland are back at the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon

"We've worked really hard defensively, from front to back, and that's proved pivotal in the first three games.

"I think we've been really hard to play against and that's shown in the fact that we've only conceded one goal.

"We're gradually working on the in-possession stuff and over time that will improve, but there's no quick-fix there. It takes time for things to grow. You plant seeds in training for it, and then it takes time for those relationships and units to grow.

"But I've been really happy with that defending and it gives us a platform to pick those points up along the way.

"Physically, it's tougher at this level," she adds.

"The pace of the game is quicker, and with that comes decision making, it's got to be better and you've got less time on the ball.

"I just think overall, to juggle their full-time job with the extra training with us, it's been a huge ask for the players and so far they have coped well."

The strategy is helped by the fact that Sunderland carry a regular set-piece threat, and they have both pace and flair on the counter.

It has allowed Reay to be pragmatic with her game plans, which have been adapted for each and every game so far. At times Sunderland have had good control in possession, and at times they have been happy to absorb pressure and break.

"We've got those match winners, players who can produce a bit of magic and get you a goal," she explains.

"We've had four different goalscorers this season which is really good, and that makes it difficult for the opposition."

Most impressive is that ease with a core of young players have stepped up a level, with Neve Herron excelling in midfield and Maria Farruga a constant threat playing off the centre forward.

"It didn't surprise me, because I've known and coached these players for a long time," Reay says.

"So Meg Beer for example, I've worked with them since she was 12. So I know these players inside out and I know what they're capable of. I would never ask them to do anything I don't think they can.

"We try to keep it simple, and they're like sponges in the way they take in information.

"So far they've executed it really well.

"We know there are going to be highs and lows across the season, we know we aren't going to be unbeaten for a season.

"We're managing expectations and making sure no one is getting ahead of ourselves.

"To be fair to the players, they've set the bar and they've set it quite high.

"It's about maintaining those standards in every training session so they keep that shirt, because it's still a very competitive squad."

Conscious that depth could be key over what will be a long campaign, Reay is continuing to monitor the market for potential additions.

"We've got to keep everyone fit," she explains.

"We are looking to bring in another couple of players as we progress, but I am happy with the squad at the moment.

"You're limited anyway as there's a squad cap in place for this division, and you don't want to fill it up in case you pick up a couple of injuries along the way.

"We're not jumping into anything or making any rash decisions because we've done well so far, but we're very much keeping an eye on things and we'll see what happens."

Lewes are the visitors to the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon as Sunderland look to build on their promising start.

The message from Reay, though, is clear: this remains just the start of a long journey.

"The aim was to stay in the league and no, that hasn't changed," she explains.

"We're only three games in, and I'm realistic to know that this is just the beginning for us.

"The moment you start getting carried away with yourself is the moment you take your eye off things, and that's a slippery slope.

"It's about pushing each other and maintaining this momentum.

"Because we've started so well, everyone wants that to continue because it feels good to be competitive, the only unbeaten team in the league etc.

"It's that feeling you've got to just keep fighting for.

"No one is getting carried away, or they'd soon be knocked down a peg or two.

"We're still very level-headed, we're new to the league and still probably the underdog in probably every game we go into.

"We're in a good place, definitely, but we're just hungry to keep picking those points up.

"Lewes are a decent outfit, hardworking.

"They've got some key players and that will be a key focus for us this week to make sure we can try and combat them on Sunday.

"It'll be a tough game, but we've done our research and we feel we're well prepared."

