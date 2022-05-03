The team will now be named Sunderland Women, with the club's twitter page already changing name to reflect the move.
In a statement the club said that the decision 'has been taken in line with maintaining a contemporary, inclusive outlook as the club further develops into its new era in the women’s game'.
The statement added: "The rebrand also emphasises the ‘one-club’ mentality on Wearside, running parallel with the men’s first team, and aligns with competitions in which the Lasses compete, including the FA Women’s Championship and Women’s FA Cup."
General Manager Alex Clark said: "Following consultation with players and staff, it was agreed to apply to the FA to change the name to Sunderland AFC Women from next season.
“We are grateful to the FA for their approval of our request.”
Sunderland's 2-2 with Bristol City on Sunday secured their 9th place finish for the campaign.