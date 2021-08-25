Sunderland Ladies announce Gentoo Homes as new shirt sponsor and partner with Everyone Active and Branch Liaison Council’s Mental Health Hub

Gentoo Homes, which builds new homes for sale in Sunderland and right across the North East region, will have its logo featured on the front.

The agreement will initially run until the end of the 2021-22 season with the logo on the home and away match shirts.

Sunderland Ladies has also partnered with two other community leaders within the City of Sunderland – Everyone Active and the Branch Liaison Council’s Mental Health Hub – following their return to the FA Women’s Championship.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland Ladies have announced a new sponsor.

The Everyone Active logo will feature on the back of the match shirts throughout the new season, with the BLC’s Mental Health Hub showcased on the sleeves.

Representatives from Gentoo Homes, Everyone Active and the BLC joined owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, head coach Mel Reay and members of the SAFC Ladies playing squad to launch the partnership at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

SAFC’s chief operating officer, Steve Davison, said: “We welcome Gentoo Homes, Everyone Active and the BLC as new partners of SAFC Ladies and we thank them for their commitment to supporting the development of the women’s game.

"Women’s football has a rich heritage within the North East and it has an equally important future, so it is fantastic to be able to partner with like-minded organisations to create exciting new opportunities for players, staff and supporters alike.

"Alongside the club and the Foundation of Light, the support of Gentoo Homes, Everyone Active and the BLC will help to ensure the continued growth of the women’s game as we strive to represent our fantastically diverse community fully.”

Anthony Douglas, operations director at Gentoo Homes said: “Gentoo Homes is proud to partner with Sunderland AFC to support the women’s team this season.

"Equality, diversity and inclusion continue to be priorities for Gentoo Homes and we take great pride in working with another key partner in the city to raise the profile of both the Gentoo Homes brand and our new homes for sale.

"We are delighted to support the club’s re-emphasis on the women’s team, share the club’s ambitions to see the women’s game to continue to grow in the city and the region, and are pleased to support the new opportunities that will be created for local people through the women’s team this season and beyond.”

Ian Bradgate, Everyone Active’s contract manager, added: “We are delighted to partner with Sunderland AFC Ladies and hope that our support makes a real difference.

"We wish the team all the best for the 2021-22 campaign and look forward to following, and supporting, their progress.”

Phil Pollard, Vice Chair of the BLC, said: "The BLC are delighted to enter into this partnership with Sunderland AFC Ladies.

"Not only are we able to support the Ladies' team, we are also able to promote the much needed mental health hub that offers support to all Sunderland fans."

Mel Reay’s side will begin their FA Women’s Championship campaign on Sunday at Coventry United (KO 2pm).

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.