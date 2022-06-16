Here are all the best from today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Ross Stewart continues to be linked with a move to Rangers this summer after a brilliant season with Sunderland.

Former Black Cats and Scotland defender Alan Hutton has backed Stewart for the move north, stating: “He’s Scottish, he knows what it’s all about.

“He can understand what it is to play for Rangers and the pressure that comes with that.

“Being down south in League One, you have to be robust. You have to be able to deal with everything that goes along with that, it’s a tough league.”

However, Hutton has offered a warning to the Scottish club.

“He is a number nine for me,” he said. “He’s a big boy, he can hold the ball up and he knows where the goal is, he’s proven he can score goals. I think he would be a good addition depending on the fee and if Morelos stays or goes.

“He’s going to want to play football because the Championship is a good level. You’re not going to come to Rangers just to sit on the bench.”

1. Cardiff snap up Millwall defender Cardiff City have confirmed the signing of Mahlon Romeo from Millwall on a three-year deal. The 26-year-old is a former teammate of Bluebirds boss Steve Morison. (Cardiff City FC)

2. Blades tipped to sign England U21 star Sheffield United could reportedly make a move to sign Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell on loan this summer. The 19-year-old's dad - Richard - played 141 times for the Blades. (Yorkshire Live)

3. Crystal Palace closing in on West Brom ace Crystal Police are reportedly nearing a deal to sign Sam Johnstone on a free once his contract with West Brom expires at the end of the month. The goalkeeper had previously been linked with Manchester United and Tottenham. (90min)

4. Bluebirds ace joins Championship rivals Aden Flint's move to Stoke City has been confirmed, with his Cardiff City contract set to expire at the end of the month. The 32-year-old spent three years in Wales. (SCFC)