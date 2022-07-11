Here is the best from today’s Championship transfer news.

Sunderland are set to resume their pre-season campaign on Wednesday morning as they face Jose Mourinho’s Roma in Albufeira.

Thankfully, the 11am kick-off means they shouldn’t have any issues after their clash with Rangers was suspended due to problems with the floodlights.

Despite only playing 45 minutes against the Scottish club, Sunderland impressed as they led 1-0 at half-time.

Alex Neil’s side will be preparing to face some very tough players on Wednesday, with the likes of Nicolo Zaniolo, Nemanja Matic and Tammy Abraham among their ranks.

The Wearside club will then return to the to UK to finish their pre-season campaign with friendlies against Dundee United, Bradford City, Accrington Stanley and Hartlepool United.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Blackburn Rovers target Liverpool outcast Former Preston North End defender, Ben Davies, could be set for a return to the north west, with Blackburn Rovers keen on signing him. The Liverpool centre-back spent last season on loan with Sheffield United. (Football League World)

2. Reading favourites to sign ex-Barnsley striker Reading are reportedly in pole position to snap up released Barnsley striker, Victor Adeboyejo. The 24-year-old scored three goals as the Tykes were relegated to League One last season. (Football League World)

3. Watford set to miss out on 11-goal midfielder Watford are reportedly set to miss out on Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson, with the Scotland international set to join Bologna in a £3m deal. Millwall had also been keen on the 22-year-old. (Sky Sports News)

4. Premier League defender set for Blades medical Sheffield United are reportedly closing in on a loan move for Newcastle United's Ciaran Clark, with the defender set for a medical today. The 32-year-old may have played his last game for the Magpies as he enters the final year of his contract. (Sky Sports News)