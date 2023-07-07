Sunderland issue update on new kits and change in club shop plans

Sunderland AFC are set to imminently reveal their kits for the new campaign after announcing that plans for the Just Sport group to take over the club's retail operation will not proceed as planned.

The Black Cats surprisingly revealed last week that they had extended their partnership with Nike and north-east based Just Sport until 2027, and that the latter would assume responsibility for the retail operation. The shop was originally meant to re-open yesterday, but was pushed back to Wednesday, July 12th.

The store will no reopen under the club's operation at 10am on that day.

A club statement said: "After a period of extended dialogue with the Just Sport Group, the Club will not be implementing the operational changes previously communicated on Tuesday 27 June 2023.

"SAFC’s retail functions will continue to operate in-house during the forthcoming campaign and the reveal of our 2023-24 home and away kits will proceed as planned ahead of Saturday’s pre-season double-header.

"The decision taken by the club has resulted in a delay to the reopening of the Online Store and Stadium of Light Store, which will now take place at 10:00 on Wednesday 12 July.

"SAFC would like to extend its gratitude to the Just Sport Group and Nike for the understanding they have displayed throughout recent discussions, and we look forward to working with them during the upcoming campaign.

"The club also takes this opportunity to thank our fans and staff for their continued backing and support."