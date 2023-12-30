Sunderland's FA Cup Third Round tie against Newcastle United will be played in front of a capacity crowd

Sunderland have confirmed that next weekend's FA Cup third round tie against Newcastle United has sold out.

The final phase of the ticket sale began on Friday, which saw Sunderland season-card holders able to purchase up to two additional tickets. It means there will be a capacity crowd at the Stadium of Light for the first meeting between the two sides since 2016.

Newcastle United will have 6,000 supporters attending the game in the North Stand Upper and Lower, with all those travelling from Tynside required to do so on club coaches.

A Sunderland statement said: "Tickets for next weekend’s Wear-Tyne derby against Newcastle United at the Stadium of Light have now sold out.

"The Lads host the Magpies in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday 6 December, for a 12:45pm kick-off. The tie has also been selected for live broadcast on ITV.

"The meeting will be the first Wear-Tyne derby clash in eight years. A full capacity crowd will be there to back Michael Beale’s side as they look to book their place in the next round of the competition. Thank you for your tremendous support – we can’t wait to see you all on Wearside next weekend!"

Sunderland had been forced to apologise on behalf of their ticketing partner Ticketmaster on Friday, but the issue was eventually resolved - leading to the final tickets for the game being snapped up.

"On behalf of Ticketmaster UK, Sunderland AFC apologises to supporters for the inconvenience caused earlier today," a club statement said.

"The latest phase of tickets for the Wear-Tyne derby were due to go on sale at 12 noon, but a scheduling error by Ticketmaster UK meant the sales process was delayed by two hours.

"We are disappointed not to have been notified of this error earlier and appreciate the frustration this caused to our fans, including those who are travelling to Rotherham United today and planned to purchase before departing for the New York Stadium.

"Ticketmaster UK are conducting an internal investigation to identify the factors that resulted in this delay and SAFC have been assured there will not be a reoccurrence in the future."