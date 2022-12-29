The club – while praising the vast majority of fans - says there has been ‘numerous incidents during the 2022-23 season that are unacceptable and have resulted in ejection, stadium bans and criminal investigations’.

Back in October, Sunderland AFC said they ‘strongly condemn any supporter found to be engaging in any form of discriminatory behaviour’ after Wigan’s James McClean alleged he was the victim of multiple instances of sectarian abuse during the reverse game at the Stadium of Light.

McClean had called on the EFL and the FA to take action.

A statement has now been issued to fans ahead of tonight’s Championship game.

The Sunderland statement in full:

“Sunderland AFC has a zero-tolerance policy against all forms of discrimination.

“Ahead of this evening’s fixture, the club reiterates the importance of all supporters experiencing an inclusive, family-friendly environment at all SAFC fixtures home and away.

“Although the vast majority of fans behave impeccably at all times, there have been numerous incidents during the 2022-23 season that are unacceptable and have resulted in ejection, stadium bans and criminal investigations.

“The club strongly condemns any supporter found to be engaging in any form of discriminatory behaviour and reminds fans that everyone attending, working or taking part in a football match has the right to feel safe, valued and included.

