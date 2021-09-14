The Black Cats are back in action against Fleetwood Town at Highbury Stadium on Saturday, with Lee Johnson’s men currently top of League One.

Last weekend, Sunderland defeated Accrington Stanley on Wearside 2-1 with goals from Dan Neil and Carl Winchester.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Niall Huggins.

Here, though, we take a look at some of the stories you may have missed from around the web today:

Sunderland sell youngster to Everton in £1m deal

Everton have signed Sunderland youngster Francis Okoronkwo, according to reports.

The Toffees have concluded a deal for the striker in a move worth up to £1m.

That’s according to Daily Mail reporter Craig Hope.

The 16-year-old caught the eye on Wearside last season and regularly played above his age group in Sunderland’s U18s team.

Lee Johnson’s Sunderland were said to be keen to hold onto the youngster but the Premier League club managed to persuade the player to make the switch to Goodison Park.

The Black Cats included the schoolboy in the group that travelled to Wembley for the Papa John’s Trophy victory back in March.

That move was intended to incentivise the player to commit his future to the club.

Okoronkwo is the latest in a long line of Sunderland youth players to be sold.

Those include Logan Pye, Sam Greenwood, Bali Mumba, Luca Stephenson and now Okoronkwo.

Niall Huggins transfer details emerge

Leeds United agreed to let Niall Huggins join Sunderland for free but inserted a sell-on clause into the deal.

That’s according to Football Insider.

The website claims the club will not receive a transfer fee from Sunderland for Huggins, 20, who signed a four-year deal on Wearside during the summer.

However, Leeds United will stand to benefit financially should the full-back develop well on Wearside with a sell-on clause in his contract.

Huggins is yet to make his debut in League One but started as Sunderland defeated Blackpool in the Carabao Cup last month.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.