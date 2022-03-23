Sunderland invest in Academy of Light gadget as play-off rivals Sheffield Wednesday handed boost
The Black Cats aren’t in action until next month when Alex Neil’s side return from the international break against Gillingham.
Here, though we take a look at the latest stories doing the round this evening:
Sunderland invest in new training ground gismo
Sunderland have invested in a new gismo at the Academy of Light
The i newspaper has revealed that the Black Cats have invested in a new way of improving players’ vision, reflexes and first touch.
The new gadget sees players train in low light levels, which slows down visual processing.
To compensate the brain subconsciously filters out unnecessary movement.
That in turn, helps goalkeepers’ reflexes to speed up, while outfield players report crisper, sharper touches.
The science then dictates that when the lights are restored, the brain will have formed new neural pathways.
In theory, that means the improvements to vision, reflexes and first touch endure.
Sheffield Wednesday handed boost ahead of game
Bailey Peacock-Farrell will be available for Sheffield Wednesday when The Owls face Cheltenham Town at Hillsborough this weekend.
The goalkeeper had been called to the Northern Ireland squad alongside Trai Hume but will not travel and is in contention
After Saturday’s clash in, the 25-year-old will then meet up with his international teammates ahead of Northern Ireland’s friendly with Hungary at Windsor Park on Tuesday 29 March.
Peacock-Farrell has 14 clean sheets in League One for The Owls this campaign.
Darren Moore’s men are one place and one point behind Sunderland with a game in hand as both teams attempt to cement their place in the play-offs.