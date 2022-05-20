Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is all the latest transfer gossip from across League One:

SAFC ‘keeping tabs’ on Oxford star

Oxford United have reportedly offered a new deal to midfielder Alex Gorrin.The 28-year-old will be a free agent this summer if he leaves the Kassam Stadium and has reportedly been attracting interest from Sunderland and Charlton Athletic, as per reports.

Alex Gorrin of Oxford United (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Football Insider report that Sunderland have ‘made contact’ over the potential of signing Gorrin who started his career at the Black Cats before being released in 2014.

Oxford deal Bristol City transfer blow

Elsewhere at the Kassam Stadium, Oxford United have triggered a 12-month extension clause on the contracts of James Henry and Elliott Moore - a decision that looks like having knock-on effects for Championship side Bristol City.

That’s because the Robins, who have already agreed a deal to take Mark Sykes from Oxford, were reportedly planning another raid on the Kassam Stadium with Moore one of their targets.

However, news that Oxford have triggered this clause in Moore’s contract means that if Bristol City still want to add the defender to their ranks, then they will have to pay a fee for his services. Transfermarkt currently values Moore at £653,000.

Pompey boss reveals defender offer

Danny Cowley has revealed that Portsmouth still remain locked in talks with Sean Raggett over his future at the club.

Raggett had an impressive season at Fratton Park this campaign and his boss is hopeful that the defender will sign a new deal at the club:

“We’ve made a really good offer to Sean and we’d like to keep him.” Cowley told The News.

“For us, he played a pivotal role and was really consistent.

“So of course we would love to have him here moving forward.”

He continued: “We felt as the season he went on he grew in confidence in terms of his ability to start our play, build our play and progress the team quickly into the opposing team’s half.