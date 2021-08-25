Blackpool looked like they had rescued the game in the 87th minute but Aiden O’Brien swiftly popped up with his third of the game to send the Black Cats through, without needing a dreaded penalty shootout, to scenes of unrivalled jubilation in the away end at Bloomfield Road.

After his side’s thrilling 3-2 victory, Sunderland boss Lee Johnson was full of praise for his side and the game as a spectacle:

"Every win is important, it really is," Johnson said.

"We're trying to win the trust of the supporters all the time, and it can be really, really powerful what you see at the end there.

"It buys you the odd bad performance because they see that the lads are putting it all in there, and they see that we are trusting youth.

"We did make a lot of mistakes today but we recovered through good attitudes.

"That is what youth brings you, sometimes they can be a little bit green but the enthusiasm is there for everyone to see.

"I thought it was a tough game.

"Both sides played their game and tried to impose the way they want to play on the other.

"It was a really good game.”

Games continue to come thick-and-fast for clubs who are all aiming to get some late transfer business concluded before the deadline on Tuesday 31 August.

We have gathered the best of today’s League One transfer gossip below:

