Alese was a surprise from the squad for the 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers, while Gooch and Cirkin both picked up injuries over the course of the game.

With Danny Batth also set to be absent as the Black Cats travel to Wigan Athletic and Blackpool, Mowbray’s options have been depleted.

Trai Hume and Bailey Wright both came off the bench against Blackburn to stake their claims for a place , while Niall Huggins could also come into the squad.

Sunderland defender Aji Alese

“Aji has got a problem with his ankle and his foot,” Mowbray said.

“He's had injections and new orthotics put in to support his foot, it's not an injury as such where he's out for six weeks. It's a problem that the specialists are working on to try and make it easier for him. I would hope it would only be a week or so, but I don't think he'll make the trip to the North West with us.

“Danny Batth isn't far away but again, probably won't make those games.

“Gooch has got a big icepack on his hamstring, so I would suggest that doesn't look good for these next two games at this stage. Dennis took a kick on the outside of his knee and was struggling to plant his foot and push off - we will have to see and likely have a scan on that.”

