Sunderland injury news: The four-word update that fans will LOVE

Sunderland this afternoon posted a fitness update from the Academy of Light training ground on social media with Aiden McGeady, Luke O’Nien and Nathan Broadhead pictured on the grass involved in the session.

Last week it emerged Broadhead had returned to Wearside as he closes in on a return to first-team football.

The 23-year-old has completed his rehab at Everton and trained with his Sunderland team-mates on Thursday.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Though the loanee initially had to be patient in search of first-time opportunities at Sunderland, he was making a major impression when he picked up a hamstring injury in the Carabao Cup quarter final defeat to Arsenal.

His superb goal in that contest was his sixth goal in seven games, underlining his talent and growing value to the squad.

His return would be timely for Alex Neil, who is in desperate need of further depth in his squad right across the pitch.

Sunderland posted an update this afternoon showing O’Nien and McGeady also back involved.

Aiden McGeady. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

As reported last week, O’Nien is also making good progress in his recovery from a shoulder injury, with Neil hopeful that he will soon be able to return to contact training.

Meanwhile, fans will also be pleased to see McGeady closing in on a return.

The 35-year-old attacker signed a one-year extension on Wearside last summer but has struggled for game time this campaign following an injury.

Sunderland beat Wigan Athletic last Saturday and are back on the road this weekend when they make the trip to Charlton Athletic in League One.

Sunderland’s automatic promotion hopes are all but over following a dreadful run of recent results, with the focus currently on securing a play-off spot at least as they bid to win promotion back to the Championship.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.