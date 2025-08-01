Sunderland team and injury news with three doubts, six out and four potential debuts against Real Betis

Sunderland are back in action against Real Betis on Saturday afternoon

Sunderland return to the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon with the Premier League season now just a fortnight away.

The Black Cats face Real Betis in what will be a tough test and a significant step up in quality. Here’s all the latest Sunderland team news ahead of the game as we have it...

Xhaka hasn't had much time to train with his new team mates but is match fit having featured for Bayer Leverkusen in pre season. With just a fortnight until the new season starts, you have to think he'll get at least some minutes of the bench. Would be no surprise to see him start.

1. Granit Xhaka - could debut

Like Xhaka, hasn't had much time to train and learn the game model but at the moment he looks the frontrunner to start against West Ham and so every chance to get him up to speed is a valuable one.

2. Robin Roefs - could debut

Patterson has missed the last four games with a minor knock and is expected to be missing again here. Le Bris has confirmed that there is no significant injury issue involved, so should be back for the new season but time is ticking. Has to be a doubt for West Ham and particularly after the arrival of Robin Roefs.

3. Anthony Patterson - out

O'Nien suffered a dislocated shoulder in the early stages of Sunderland's play-off final win over Sheffield United and that required surgery. Stepping up his rehab but is set to miss the first three games of the new Premier League season.

4. Luke O'Nien - out

