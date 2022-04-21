Sunderland injury news: Latest on Aiden McGeady, Alex Pritchard, Leon Djaku, Callum Doyle and Thorben Hoffmann

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland face Cambridge and Rotherham United on home turf before travelling to Morecambe on the final day of the campaign.

Here’s a breakdown of the latest injury news ahead of the final three games.

Alex Pritchard

Alex Neil says he remains 'very, very hopeful' that Pritchard will return for Sunderland's final three League One fixtures.

Pritchard returned from a month out due to an ankle problem in the 1-0 win over Gillingham, but missed both of Sunderland's Easter fixtures with a minor calf issue.

The 28-year-old did not travel with the squad for Sunderland's 0-0 draw with Plymouth Argyle, but Neil expects him to play a full part in training.

"He just wasn't quite right for this one," Neil said.

"If he was I'd have had him on the bench, but we just didn't have the days to go through the process to get him back.

"What we couldn't do is risk him, the last thing I want to do is put him on for 20 minutes, he breaks back down and we then miss him for the next week.

"We're at a stage now where if you are out for any period of time, you miss all the remaining games.

"I'm very, very hopeful that if we get a good week, well three days under his belt [before Saturday], then let's see how he goes for the next week."

Aiden McGeady

McGeady is making better progress in his recovery but Neil admits it is still too early to tell whether he will be able to feature for Sunderland again this season.

The 36-year-old has not featured since last November due to a knee ligament issue and has endured some setbacks in his scheduled return.

Sunderland's head coach is hopeful that he will take the next steps in his comeback at the Academy of Light with the season finale approaching.

McGeady recently revealed he wants to continue playing.

McGeady has not played any competitive action for Sunderland since suffering a knee ligament injury in the 1-1 draw away at Shrewsbury Town last November, and has suffered some complications in his comeback but could return before the end of the season.

He is out of contract this summer at the Stadium of Light.

Leon Djaku, Callum Doyle and Thorben Hoffmann

Doyle, Hoffmann and Dajaku have been recovering from illness.

While all three have a chance of featuring again this season, they will be major doubts for the weekend at least, when Cambridge United visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon (KO 3pm).

Jordan Willis

Earlier this month, Willis provided an update on his ongoing rehabilitation after stepping up his fitness.

Taking to his Instagram social media account, Willis uploaded a video of him working outside at the Academy of Light.

Willis suffered a ruptured patella tendon at Shrewsbury Town in February of last year, which had initially been expected to sideline him for six months.

But a second rupture during surgery came as a major setback, ruling out his chances of playing again this season.