Mowbray's options are severely stretched and the Frenchman was a major miss as the Black Cats struggled to get the balance of their side right against another opponent who broke quickly and aggressively off the home side's midfield.

Sunderland will assess Michut in the coming days ahead of Sunday's crucial game against West Brom.

“I don’t think it’s too serious," Mowbray said.

Sunderland midfielder Edouard Michut

"He’s had a scan on his back. It didn’t show very much, and yet he’s the one who has to try to train and feel the pain.

"He’s obviously got a bit of damage there, so it’s a question of whether he can play through that or not. We’ll see over the next few days whether he trains or not."

Sunderland will have Dennis Cirkin back in the squad on Sunday after suspension, but face a nervous wait to see if Danny Batth has suffered any significant damage after he limped out of Tuesday night's contest during stoppage time.

“I don’t know how bad he is," Mowbray said.