Sunderland injury news: Edouard Michut and Danny Batth update after Huddersfield frustration

Tony Mowbray is hopeful that Edouard Michut could be fit to return to the Sunderland squad this weekend after the youngster missed the 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town.

By Phil Smith
Published 19th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 11:40 BST

Mowbray's options are severely stretched and the Frenchman was a major miss as the Black Cats struggled to get the balance of their side right against another opponent who broke quickly and aggressively off the home side's midfield.

Sunderland will assess Michut in the coming days ahead of Sunday's crucial game against West Brom.

“I don’t think it’s too serious," Mowbray said.

Sunderland midfielder Edouard MichutSunderland midfielder Edouard Michut
"He’s had a scan on his back. It didn’t show very much, and yet he’s the one who has to try to train and feel the pain.

Tony Mowbray explains his key selection and substitution decisions in verdict on...
"He’s obviously got a bit of damage there, so it’s a question of whether he can play through that or not. We’ll see over the next few days whether he trains or not."

Sunderland will have Dennis Cirkin back in the squad on Sunday after suspension, but face a nervous wait to see if Danny Batth has suffered any significant damage after he limped out of Tuesday night's contest during stoppage time.

“I don’t know how bad he is," Mowbray said.

"I had a ten or 15-minute chat with the lads in the dressing room after the game, and Danny was sitting there with a bit of ice. I don’t know how bad it is. We’re back in [on Wednesday] and everybody will be assessed. Then, we’ll see who’s fit and available and we’ll prepare for the weekend against West Brom.”

