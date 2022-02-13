Sunderland injury news: Club legend delivers Danny Batth verdict with threadbare defensive options laid bare

It is not expected to keep him sidelined for an extended period.

However, the club's failure to secure a replacement for Tom Flanagan on deadline day means depth is lacking.

"Danny just rolled his ankle," new head coach Alex Neil explained after the game.

Sunderland head coach Alex Neil.

"Thankfully we obviously had Bailey [Wright] back to plug that gap for us.

"Listen, there's a couple of areas where we're short isn't there, and we're aware of that.”

Sunderland legend – and new South Shields manager Kevin Phillips – has delivered his verdict on Batth’s start at the Stadium of Light.

Phillips said: “There’s a massive difference between League One and the Championship.

“We have seen plenty of good players struggle to hit the ground running. The expectation at Sunderland is huge and some players find that hard.

“It was not the best start for Batth, with the own goal and the 6-0. He’s looked pretty nervous from what I’ve seen.

“He’s got experience though so I’m sure he’ll come through it.

“I think missing the game will benefit him. It will just take him out of the limelight a little bit.

“League One is a lot of hustle and bustle. I expect Batth to come round pretty soon. Hopefully Neil can reinstall some confidence in him,” he told Football Insider.

Sunderland drew with AFC Wimbledon 1-1 and Neil now has a full week on the training ground to work with his new squad.

