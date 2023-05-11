2 . Daniel Ballard

Tony Mowbray has ruled out the prospect of Dan Ballard returning for the first leg of Sunderland's play off semi final against Luton Town. Ballard has been absent since suffering a hamstring injury on international duty with Northern Ireland in March, but there had been some hope that he could return if Sunderland were able to extend their campaign. However, Mowbray responded with a simple 'no' when asked whether the 23-year-old would be back for Saturday evening's game. Photo: Frank Reid