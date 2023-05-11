Sunderland face Luton Town in the Championship play-off semi-final first leg on Saturday.
Ahead of the crucial game, we take a close look at the injury news from the Sunderland camp.
We examine the latest on the injury front at Sunderland in our gallery.
1. Sunderland fans
Sunderland face Luton Town in the Championship play-off semi-final first leg on Saturday and fans hope for good news on the injury front. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Daniel Ballard
Tony Mowbray has ruled out the prospect of Dan Ballard returning for the first leg of Sunderland's play off semi final against Luton Town.
Ballard has been absent since suffering a hamstring injury on international duty with Northern Ireland in March, but there had been some hope that he could return if Sunderland were able to extend their campaign.
However, Mowbray responded with a simple 'no' when asked whether the 23-year-old would be back for Saturday evening's game. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Dennis Cirkin
There could be better news elsewhere, with Mowbray hinting that Dennis Cirkin and Lynden Gooch might be available. Both were withdrawn with injuries during the 3-0 win over Preston North End at Deepdale, and have had scans this week. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Lynden Gooch
On Gooch and Cirkin, Mowbray said: "Neither of them trained today [Thursday]. "They might train tomorrow and if they get through the session there’s a chance they’ll play.
"In all honesty I don’t know if they are going to be available or not at this stage." Photo: Frank Reid