4 . Ross Stewart

Sunderland confirmed at the beginning of February that Ross Stewart will miss the remainder of the season with an Achilles injury. The striker was stretchered off during the FA Cup draw at Fulham and has undergone surgery next and is now rehabilitating. When asked about Stewart’s progress, Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray said: “He’s walking around the building, he’s getting pretty good at darts I can see that. “Ross is a really good lad, a good pro who works really hard. He’s dedicated and it’s just good to have him around the building because he’s been such an integral part to the success of the team over the last year or so. “I think he’s on course, he looks fine, he hasn’t got his big boot on all the time now.” Photo: Frank Reid