Sunderland host Birmingham City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.
Sunderland head into the game on the back of the 1-0 win over Cardiff City on Easter Monday, a win that has helped boost hopes of a potential play-off push.
We examine the latest on the injury front at Sunderland in our gallery.
1. Chris Rigg
Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg has confirmed that he will miss the rest of Sunderland’s season after suffering an injury.
The 15-year-old – who has made three appearances in the FA Cup this season, becoming the club’s youngest-ever outfield player against Shrewsbury Town – confirmed the news on his Instagram account after returning to the North East following England duty.
Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray said earlier this week that he could well hand a start to Sunderland's exciting academy talents with Rigg and fellow youngster Tom Watson thought to be in contention.
However, that plan for Rigg has now been scrapped after the Hebburn-born midfielder took to Instagram to confirm he will miss the rest of the campaign due to injury but vowed to come back stronger.
Newcastle United have been credited with an interest in Rigg. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Dennis Cirkin
The defender returned with a goalscoring display at Cardiff City. Tony Mowbray praised his side's resolute defending as they held on to secure a deserved clean sheet and three vital points against Cardiff City.
Sunderland had dominated the opening hour of the game and took the lead through Dennis Cirkin, but had to defend their box as the hosts applied late pressure from crosses and set pieces. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Niall Huggins
Sunderland Under-21s boss Graeme Murty says Niall Huggins was withdrawn from the side’s match against Nottingham Forest as a precaution.
The 22-year-old full-back returned from a long-term injury at the end of last year and has been carefully managed back following multiple setbacks.
“I think when you’ve had a few major injury concerns it’s difficult coming back from them,” head coach Tony Mowbray explained when discussing the defender’s situation.
“His body is probably giving him warning signs but there is no real injury there, he might train tomorrow and will train in the next few days.
“My thought on it is that he needs to have a really good pre-season if he can, there is no urgency to rush him back." Photo: Frank Reid
4. Ross Stewart
Sunderland confirmed at the beginning of February that Ross Stewart will miss the remainder of the season with an Achilles injury.
The striker was stretchered off during the FA Cup draw at Fulham and has undergone surgery next and is now rehabilitating.
When asked about Stewart’s progress, Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray said: “He’s walking around the building, he’s getting pretty good at darts I can see that.
“Ross is a really good lad, a good pro who works really hard. He’s dedicated and it’s just good to have him around the building because he’s been such an integral part to the success of the team over the last year or so.
“I think he’s on course, he looks fine, he hasn’t got his big boot on all the time now.” Photo: Frank Reid