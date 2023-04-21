News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland injury news and return dates: Major blow with key man out for season - photo gallery

Sunderland travel to West Bromwich Albion on Sunday lunchtime.

By Richard Mennear
Published 10th Mar 2023, 15:21 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 13:55 BST

Ahead of the crucial Championship tie, we take a close look at the injury news from the Sunderland camp.

We examine the latest on the injury front at Sunderland in our gallery.

Sunderland have been rocked by yet another injury blow after Danny Batth was ruled out for the rest of the season. Batth limped in the latter stages of the 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town and the Black Cats have today confirmed that he will play no further part in the Championship campaign. The experienced campaigner, who has been an integral part of the starting XI this season, is expected to be fit again in June and would not be able to feature in a play-off campaign were Sunderland to qualify.

Edouard had his first day of training back today which was good to see, and he trained well," Mowbray said on Friday afternoon. "I haven't made my mind up on the team yet and I told them that today, we rotated a few different things as we have to. Joe Gelhardt didn't train today because he's been managing an ankle problem for a few weeks to be honest, but we're hopeful that he'll train tomorrow and play a part."

Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg has confirmed that he will miss the rest of Sunderland’s season after suffering an injury. The 15-year-old – who has made three appearances in the FA Cup this season, becoming the club’s youngest-ever outfield player against Shrewsbury Town – confirmed the news on his Instagram account after returning to the North East following England duty. Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray said earlier this week that he could well hand a start to Sunderland's exciting academy talents with Rigg and fellow youngster Tom Watson thought to be in contention. However, that plan for Rigg has now been scrapped after the Hebburn-born midfielder took to Instagram to confirm he will miss the rest of the campaign due to injury but vowed to come back stronger. Newcastle United have been credited with an interest in Rigg.

