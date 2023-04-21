Sunderland injury news and return dates: Major blow with key man out for season - photo gallery

4 . Chris Rigg

Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg has confirmed that he will miss the rest of Sunderland’s season after suffering an injury. The 15-year-old – who has made three appearances in the FA Cup this season, becoming the club’s youngest-ever outfield player against Shrewsbury Town – confirmed the news on his Instagram account after returning to the North East following England duty. Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray said earlier this week that he could well hand a start to Sunderland's exciting academy talents with Rigg and fellow youngster Tom Watson thought to be in contention. However, that plan for Rigg has now been scrapped after the Hebburn-born midfielder took to Instagram to confirm he will miss the rest of the campaign due to injury but vowed to come back stronger. Newcastle United have been credited with an interest in Rigg. Photo: Frank Reid