1 . Niall Huggins

Sunderland Under-21s boss Graeme Murty says Niall Huggins was withdrawn from the side’s match against Nottingham Forest as a precaution. The 22-year-old full-back returned from a long-term injury at the end of last year and has been carefully managed back following multiple setbacks. Huggins, who joined Sunderland from Leeds in 2021, was set to play for the Black Cats’ under-21s side against Forest at Eppleton, before tweaking his hamstring in the warm-up and being replaced in the starting XI. “Niall is ok, we are just making sure that we manage his load,” Murty told the Echo after his side’s 3-1 win over Forest. “It’s our decision that we’ve taken him out as a precaution to make sure that he doesn’t overextend himself. “We’ve made the decision earlier on that we weren’t going to risk him and we took him out of it." Photo: Frank Reid