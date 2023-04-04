Sunderland host Hull City at the Stadium of Light on Friday teatime but have been dealt another injury blow.
Last week, the international break was not kind to Sunderland after Jewison Bennette and Dan Ballard both suffered injuries while away with their countries.
Winger Bennette dislocated a shoulder in training ahead of Costa Rica’s clash with Panama and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
Sunderland Under-21s boss Graeme Murty says Huggins was withdrawn from the side’s match against Nottingham Forest on Monday night as a precaution.
The 22-year-old full-back returned from a long-term injury at the end of last year and has been carefully managed back following multiple setbacks
1. Niall Huggins
Huggins, who joined Sunderland from Leeds in 2021, was set to play for the Black Cats’ under-21s side against Forest at Eppleton, before tweaking his hamstring in the warm-up and being replaced in the starting XI.
“Niall is ok, we are just making sure that we manage his load,” Murty told the Echo after his side’s 3-1 win over Forest.
“It’s our decision that we’ve taken him out as a precaution to make sure that he doesn’t overextend himself.
“We’ve made the decision earlier on that we weren’t going to risk him and we took him out of it." Photo: Frank Reid
2. Jewison Bennette
Boss Tony Mowbray told the club’s website: “I think he is finished for the season. It probably needs an operation and pinning.
“We’ll assess it once he gets back in the building but from their medical department, the update is he has dislocated his shoulder in training.” Photo: Frank Reid
3. Daniel Ballard.
Defender Ballard faces up to three weeks out with a hamstring problem sustained during Northern Ireland’s 1-0 defeat by Finland on Sunday. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Alji Alese
Sunderland's defensive options have been hit by a season-ending injury to Aji Alese.
Alese has suffered a thigh problem. Photo: Frank Reid